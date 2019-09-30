Police officers caught demanding bribe in Santacruz

Mumbai: A probationary Police Sub Inspector and a constable belonging to the Santacruz police station was trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for initially demanding a bribe of Rs 500 and later on asking a person to buy a paper rim and pay the bill for Xerox, of which the total sum was Rs 370. The ACB acted following the person’s complainant who approached the officials to attest a noting to submit to an insurance company.

The complainant, Sujit Mahendra Pande, had met with an accident at wee hours of September 27 at Santacruz. He had gone to Santacruz police station as the car had rammed into the road divider and the incident was recorded in the police station register. Therefore, Pande wanted an attested noting to submit to the company in order to claim insurance.

Pande approached Dilip Pawar (32), a probationary PSI, who asked him a bribe of Rs 500 to attest the document. When Pande told the Pawar that he did not have the money, the PSI then told him to buy a paper rim worth Rs 200 and also pay an outstanding bill of the Xerox copies made from nearby stationary store worth Rs 170.

Pande then contacted the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the constable Sarjerao Pungle (35) for accepting paper rim and Xerox on behalf of the PSI. The officials have been booked by ACB under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

