Police seek help to trace two minors

Mar 09, 2018, 17:38 IST | IANS

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday sought help from the public to trace two minors missing in Poonch district.

Police said the minors, identified as Govind and Seeza and belonging to a family from neighbouring Punjab that works as scrap collectors in Poonch, were missing since Thursday.

"According to their family, the two went out to collect scrap on Thursday morning but did not return in the evening," a police officer said.

