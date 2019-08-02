Police sets up team to probe death of CCD Founder V G Siddhartha

national

A police team has been constituted to probe death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha

Police to probe V G Siddhartha's death. Pic/ANI

According to Mangaluru police commissioner Sandeep Patil, a police team has been constituted to look into the death of the founder of Cafe Coffee Day, V G Siddhartha.

The assistant commissioner of police (Mangaluru south sub-division), T Kodandaram will head the team. Patil told reporters in Mangaluru on Thursday, "We are waiting for the post-mortem report which will make it clear how the death happened."

Earlier, a police team had questioned the employees and the executives of the company and gathered some information.

Also read: CCD outlets reopen in Karnataka after two-day shutdown

"In the coming days also, we will question some other people too," he added.

According to Patil, two mobile phones were seized which the police were analysing. He added that one of them belonged to Siddhartha while another one was found in his car.

Coffee baron VG Siddhartha went missing on Monday night from Netravati bridge at Ullala in Dakshina Kannada district.

His body was found on Wednesday morning after 36 hours of an intense search operation. Some fishermen fished out his body and he was later cremated at his estate in Chikmagalur.

Also read: Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha is India's coffee baron

He had written a letter to the Board and the employees where he complained about a lot of harassment from the previous DG Income Tax. "After 37 years, with a strong commitment to hard work, having directly created 30,000 jobs in our companies and their subsidiaries, as well as another 20,000 jobs in technology companies where I have been a large shareholder since its founding. I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts. I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me," his letter read.

Siddhartha was the son-in-law of senior BJP leader, S.M. Krishna, who has previously been the Chief Minister of Karnataka and has also served as the Minister of External Affairs in the UPA-2 government.

Also read: Coffee tycoon V G Siddhartha found dead, cremated in Chikmagalur

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies