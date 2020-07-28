Politician Shaukat Shaikh and his noble deeds amidst the lockdown is every bit inspiring

In the current situation where the entire world is under lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, a lot of people have lost their source of income. While many have donated to various fundraising initiatives to help the needy families, some have chosen to help in other capacities to fight the race against coronavirus.

Shaukat Shaikh, Vice President of BJP Lonavala is one such personality who has always stepped forward to help people in all capacities. He is a renowned name in the field of politics and is best known for his humanitarian services done over the years.

Recently, Shaukat Shaikh and his team donated tons of grains to families who were in need amidst the lockdown. Shaukat not only helped needy families but also made sure to do his bit for the frontline warriors by donating masks to them for their safety.

Several other activities like health checkup booth camps were placed along with free heart checkup in the rural areas. Shaukat has always turned out to be a messiah for many, a proof of which was recently witnessed by many families who were funded completely to get their loved ones treated through heart surgeries.

Shaukat and his team had openly declared to help the needy ones with complete medical assistance after receiving valid id proof and other documentation to avoid any fraud activities.

Born in Lonavala, Shaukat Shaikh came into politics in the year 2012 under the leadership of Nitesh Rane and ever since then he has completely done justice to his post and responsibilities.

