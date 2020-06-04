Mumbai: Politics galore over final year exams in Maharashtra

With uncertainty and ambiguity looming large over the final year examination since the last three months, the students are a confused lot. Frustrated with the constantly changing stands on their annual exams, the students are hoping that whatever the next decision will be — should be the final one.

With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government pressing to cancel the final year annual exams, state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity as the Chancellor of all state universities of Maharashtra has constantly objected this decision.

Opposition party BJP and its students' wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) too are pressing against the cancellation of final examinations citing it dilutes the standards of education.

After CM declared the cancellation of exams on Sunday, ABVP issued a statement in which, Aniket Ovhal, National Secretary of ABVP, said, "This decision compromises with the standards of education and is taken just for gaining popularity." He also added that it shows that the state government wants to run away from their responsibility of conducting the examination.

Moreover, BJP leader Ashish Shelar too wrote a letter to Thackeray wherein he raised several questions and asked if the students passing from this batch would be termed as 'Corona Graduate.'

Koshyari too on Tuesday issued a statement saying that "Decision on holding final exams will be taken as per Universities Act."

Koshyari in his statement has described the announcement of the cancellation of exams by CM as 'unprecedented' and made 'without any profound thinking on the legal repercussions.' He further remarked that the decision if implemented would jeopardise the future of students.

Reconsider cancelling of exams: MASA

Maharashtra Association of School of Architecture (MASA) has asked the state government to reconsider its decision of cancellation the exams. Ujwala Chakradeo, President of MASA, said, "Architecture education and evaluation is unlike any other course. After the final year, students have to apply for a license to practice as an architect. Thus on behalf of architecture education fraternity of Maharashtra, I request you to please reconsider the decision."