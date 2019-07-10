Pooja Banerjee on her style quotient in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

television

Pooja Banerjee says the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay introduced her to another of her style

Pooja Banerjee

Whether Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is popular for its storyline or not, it has definitely got the audience hooked the Bengali style of dressing. Experimenting with the new look is Pooja Banerjee, who plays Anurag Basu's (Parth Samthaan) sister Nivedita Basu.

Banerjee's social media is ablaze with all her attires on the show, but the actor reveals that this is now how she dressed before the show began. "I was more of a regular t-shirt wearing girl and never realised that the other side of mine which was unexplored. So now, I'm exploring the fashionista side of me [through the show."

Fans who have been going gaga over the actor's styling in Kasautii even suggested she launch her own line. However, it is not something she has given a thought as yet. But she adds, "I wouldn't miss starting my own line of clothing."

Besides focussing on her look, Banerjee often helps out co-stars Erica Fernandez and Shubhavi Choksey (onscreen mother) with their attires. "Yes, we do help out each other as and when required. However, it's mostly only with Erica and Shubhuvi. We tell each other what to wear and what not to. We take each other's suggestions," adds the actor.

