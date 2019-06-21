Komolika aka Hina Khan is back in Kasautii Zindagii Kay; joins hands with Mr. Bajaj

television

In the latest episode, Anurag's (Parth Samthan) important documents are being shared by Komolika (Hina Khan) with Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). However, it is still be seen whether Khan has returned to the show for good, or was it just a cameo.

Karan Singh Grover and Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagi Kay

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay saw Komolika's exit over a month ago, fans have now a reason to rejoice. With Hina Khan's exit from the show, just a few days before her Cannes 2019 outing, fans were truly disheartened. However, the fashionista is back and has resumed shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress made a smashing comeback on the show on June 20's episode. While Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover has already become the hot topic on social media, Hina Khan sharing screen space with him has only upped the show's TRP!

Here's a short glimpse of Hina's entry:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan will be seen in international filmmaker Rahat Kazmi's next. Rahat Kazmi confirmed the rumours saying, "We have signed Hina Khan for three films consecutively and here, in Europe, we are working on our next film where once again Hina Khan would be in a leading role."

The actress, who keeps her fans updated on social media through her vacation and shoot pictures, said she is glad to shoot in Europe with Rahat Kazmi and team. She excitedly said, "Our next film is being shot in some of the most beautiful locations of Europe and through this, even I am getting to explore a lot. Anyone who loves to travel would love to watch the scenic beauty captured and portrayed in the film."

Talking about her next film, she said, "The character which I am playing is very different from Lines, where the role demanded being a simple Kashmiri girl, however, in my next, which is titled, Wish List, the role which I am playing is close to my heart as the character resembles a lot to who I am in real life."

Wish List is co-written by Vimalesh Godeswar with Rahat Kazmi, produced by Rahat Kazmi Films, Tariq Khan productions and Zeba Said Films, Co-produced by Hiro's Faar Better Films & Riaan Rai Films in association with Ahmed Abbas Films, Assad Motion pictures and Seven 2 Creations.

