Pooja Batra shares a romantic photo with Nawab Shah

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah took everyone by surprise after their secret wedding. The couple's latest photo has now become the talk of the town

Nawab Shah shared this photo with Pooja Batra on his Instagram account.

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah sent their fans and B-town in a tizzy when they announced their secret marriage on social media. After their wedding, the couple has now shared a photo of themselves from a pool. Nawab is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. Shah, who is also a part of the song, Munna Badnaam Hua is currently spending some time with his wife, Pooja Batra.

Nawab Shah surely knows how to utilise his day off from work. The actor and his wife Pooja Batra enjoyed at a pool and even shared pictures from there. While Nawab flaunted his biceps and muscular physique, Pooja dazzled in a red hot bikini. Truly, age is just a number for this couple. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared the photo on his Instagram account and his wifey was all hearts for the picture.

View this post on Instagram Sunday Kay funday âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) onAug 17, 2019 at 11:27pm PDT

The photo is receiving many congratulatory messages along with a few silly comments. However, there is a comment that has everyone cracked up. A user wrote, "Beauty and the beast." A user even called Nawab as the "Indian Hulk", and another one wrote, "This man is going better day by day".

Reportedly, Pooja Batra has accompanied husband Nawab for Dabangg 3's shoot as she wanted to see him dance to the song, 'Munna Badnaam Hua'. The song is an integral part of the song and will also have Warina Hussain shake a leg on it. The pictures of the newly married couple are from Bhopal, and they have shared several other beautiful pictures from their trip.

View this post on Instagram Partner in crime âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ© A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) onAug 15, 2019 at 11:49pm PDT

Pooja and Nawab tied the knot in July 2019, and in an interview with Times of India, Nawab said that the moment he met Batra, he wanted to get married to her. "One has to be ready to experience something like this, and I guess, Pooja and I were in that space. It was as if we were destined to be together. We didn't want to think about it too much and delay it (marriage) any further. Both of us have gone through various phases in life and have matured over the years. When I reconnected with her, a relationship wasn't on my mind. However, at this stage in life, you feel the void of not having a companion. Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting," told the Don actor.

Nawab has acted in films like Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Musafir, Lakshya and Dilwale, whereas Pooja had a successful run in the nineties in Bollywood, and rose to fame with Virasat (1997).

