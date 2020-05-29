Pooja Batra shares loved up memory when husband Nawwab Shah proposed her

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah sent their fans and B-town in a tizzy when they announced their secret marriage on social media in July 2019. Ever since the duo has tied the knot, they have been painting their social media account red with their loved up pictures. On May 28, 2020, the couple celebrated their first anniversary. On this date, Nawaab Shah popped the question to Pooja Batra, in front of his parents, and the actress said yes.

Walking down the memory lane, Pooja posted the picture from the proposal day and wrote a heartful message. As the lockdown continues, Pooja Batra and Nawwab Shah have been spending time together at their Madhya Pradesh residence. Let's take a look at the post right away!

On the professional front, Nawab has acted in films like Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Musafir, Lakshya and Dilwale, whereas Pooja had a successful run in the nineties in Bollywood, and rose to fame with Virasat (1997). Nawab was last seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. Shah, who was also a part of the song, Munna Badnaam Hua is currently spending some time with his wife, Pooja Batra.

Speaking about their personal journey, Batra was previously married to US-based surgeon Sonu Ahluwalia. Shah was linked to TV actor Kavita Kaushik. But now, the two have found love again.

