Pooja Bhatt slams BFI for basketbalI player restriction

Pooja Bhatt

Bollywood actor-producer Pooja Bhatt, owner of Delhi Hoopers, a team in the ongoing 3x3 Pro Basketball League (PBL), has slammed the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) for directing state associations (in its April 25 letter) to prevent 5x5 players from featuring in any 3x3 official tournaments.

The final round of the 12-team PBL, an International Basketball Federation (FIBA)-recognised league, that kicked off on June 9 this year, will be held in Mumbai this weekend. Bhatt felt BFI's order has created a roadblock for the sport to progress. "Nobody is going to the BFI with a begging bowl. We just want access to the best players and referees in the country as the game will become better. We want basketball players to make money in crores like you see how kabaddi players today are doing," Bhatt told mid-day.

'Bullying tactics'

"The BFI is creating roadblocks and indulging in these bullying tactics by sending letters to players and referees. I find that completely offensive. The players can't cry foul, but I can. Basketball is a niche sport and if Indian players are getting an opportunity to be able to showcase their talent and get paid for it, should the BFI be supporting them or preventing them?" Bhatt asked. Defending its decision, BFI Secretary General Chander Mukhi Sharma said: "It is not for a particular tournament. This game has a different format and different rules apply.

The player has to choose which game he or she wants to play. At all international events, there are matches going on simultaneously. Suppose at the Asian Games, if both matches are going on, how can the same player be present for both these events? How is he going to make it, especially when stadiums are about 40kms from each other? It is a positive decision that we have taken."

The 3x3 format, almost the T20 of basketball, will be introduced for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Bhatt felt the upcoming FIBA 3x3 World Tour in Hyderabad (September 22-23) will help India further its cause of showcasing its talent, but if only BFI gives the green signal.

Hampering talent

"They are preventing us from picking the best talent. The World Tour is happening in Hyderabad. If we present to them what we have best in India, it just gives us a better chance in every way of getting picked, go there and make a mark," she said.

