Pooja Chopra had the most unique birthday celebration amid the lockdown

Aiyaary actress Pooja Chopra decided to ring in her birthday by cutting the cake with her security folk at her complex and it was not only a great gesture but also a unique celebration!
On Sunday, Pooja Chopra turned a year older. As the lockdown meant not making merry with pals, the Aiyaary (2018) actor decided to celebrate her big day in a unique way. She cut a cake with the security folk of her residential complex in Andheri. "They have been on duty 24/7 during these tough times. I also distributed goodies among them," she says.
Given the whole world is currently locked down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, nobody is being able to step out and socialise with their friends. All the celebrities and even commoners are chatting with their friends and families via face-time. Amid this, for someone to celebrate her birthday with a security guard is truly commendable and deserves an applause.
And taking to her Instagram account, she shared a heartfelt video of how her celebration with her family was. In case any of you are staying away from your family, the video will surely leave you emotional. Have a look right here:
you are the reason I wake up with a smile every single day.. you all add sunshine to my days, make my life a lil better and today you have made my birthday so so so darn special that I can't stop smiling ear to ear.. how can I ever be alone when I have your love with me 24*7 and I'm so super thankful to God to have you all as my back bone and my support system.. ð i♥ï¸u cchoooooo much...... @juzneera @ayesha_mendonca @agnelomendonca @trishul_marathe @thegeet @istayakansari @natasha_lorraine @aamirmeer_official Kanchu and Shalini ð #overwhelmed #supergreatful #happypuppy #quarantinebirthday ð
Shouldn't we give it up for the actress for her fantastic and unique gesture?
