Pooja Chopra had the most unique birthday celebration amid the lockdown

On Sunday, Pooja Chopra turned a year older. As the lockdown meant not making merry with pals, the Aiyaary (2018) actor decided to celebrate her big day in a unique way. She cut a cake with the security folk of her residential complex in Andheri. "They have been on duty 24/7 during these tough times. I also distributed goodies among them," she says.

Given the whole world is currently locked down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, nobody is being able to step out and socialise with their friends. All the celebrities and even commoners are chatting with their friends and families via face-time. Amid this, for someone to celebrate her birthday with a security guard is truly commendable and deserves an applause.

And taking to her Instagram account, she shared a heartfelt video of how her celebration with her family was. In case any of you are staying away from your family, the video will surely leave you emotional. Have a look right here:

Shouldn't we give it up for the actress for her fantastic and unique gesture?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news