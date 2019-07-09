Pooja Hedge relied on inspiring videos during rough phase

bollywood

Pooja Hegde says there was a time when she had no projects in her kitty

Pooja Hedge

Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde says there was a time when she had no projects in her kitty. She found it very hard and would go online to find inspiring videos.

"There was a year when I didn't have any work. It was very hard. I built myself and worked on my skills during that time. I would go on YouTube and find inspiring videos and something that I could connect to," Pooja said during an appearance on MX Player's web show "11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya Birla".

"When the opportunity came, I just grabbed it and I was prepared for that opportunity," she added.

The former beauty queen made her acting debut with the Tamil film "Mugamoodi" in 2012. Two years later, she featured in Telugu movies before venturing into Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Mohenjo Daro" in 2016.

She will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Ran Dagubatti in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4 in 2019. The actress maybe immensely popular down south but has already caught the eye of the Hindi film industry with rumours of her being signed for a three-film deal by producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sources suggest that one of the movies that she has signed with the production banner is an action genre. Informs a source, "For the first time, Pooja will be seen stepping out of her comfort zone and will be seen performing some cool action moves in the film."

"The movie that Pooja is apparently going to start work on is said to be loosely based on the Hollywood fantasy thriller, Tomb Raider (2001) starring Angelina Jolie in the lead role," the source adds.

Last month, Pooja revealed that she has bagged a Bollywood film, but it is yet to be announced by producers. Pooja has done Telugu films such as Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Sakshyam, Rangasthalam, Duvvada Jagannadham, and Oka Laila Kosam

