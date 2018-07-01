Pooja Hegde features in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4

Since Housefull 4 marks Pooja Hegde's first tryst at the comedy genre, she is nervous and happy at the same time to work with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh

Pooja Hegde

From making heads turn right from her Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo-Daro with Hrithik Roshan to Telugu's superstar Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ), Pooja Hegde has been the talk of the town, owing to her popularity among the youth. The talented actress has recently been signed for Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, one of the most successful comedy franchises featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani.

Since Housefull 4 marks Pooja's first tryst at the comedy genre, she is nervous and happy at the same time to work with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, her co-stars in the hilarious comedy. "It's my first comedy and I want to give my best, especially when there are many seasoned actors around", Pooja informs.

"I think comedy works well only if the timing is right and if it's not over the top. It can be difficult to make people laugh. It is important to let loose - get into your character and have fun," adds Pooja.

Pooja, who is excitedly looking forward to work with her co-star Akshay, says, "I'm excited to share the screen with him. The way he has evolved as an actor is inspiring. Also, the way he conducts himself and his fitness is something anybody can admire. I can watch his film, Hera Pheri (2000), over and over and still laugh at the jokes."

