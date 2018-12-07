Pooja Madan returns to stage after 10 years with her classical act

television

Pooja Maadan now returns to the stage after a decade with a show lined up in Matunga on Friday

Pooja Madan

Though a trained classical dancer, Pooja Madan had stopped pursuing Bharatnatyam owing to her television assignments over the years in shows like Amaanat, Pratigya and Swarg. The actor now returns to the stage after a decade with a show lined up in Matunga today.

Her family motivated her to pursue her interest anew. Dance, she says, taught her to be patient and disciplined. "It also teaches you that winning and losing is not everything. Appreciation also matters. For an actor, knowing dance is an advantage." She's hoping to showcase her moves on a show as well.

"My mother initiated me to Bharat Natyam at the age of 4 and I have always loved it. I did my arengetram, graduated in Bharat Natyam at 13 and always kept going back to it even after long sabbaticals. My first teacher in dance was a Parsi lady called Rati Madon. She may be the first Parsi lady who used to teach Bharat Natyam," says the actor.

Pooja Madan adds, "I want to dedicate this performance to all my dancing gurus, right from the first one to Chaya Khanvate to my current teachers Mubina and Nilesh of Shivoham institute. And also to my parents and my present family; my husband and my two daughters. Their encouragement means a lot to me."

