Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam, calls it 'best feeling'!

On July 23, Sam Bombay, actress Poonam Pandey's boyfriend, took to his Instagram account to share the news that the two have exchanged rings. Sharing a picture with her fiancée, the man exclaimed, "We finally did it!" (sic)

Pandey commented on the post by writing, "Best feeling," followed by a red heart. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram We finally did it! A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) onJul 23, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

A lot of the users extended their congratulatory messages to the couple in the comments section. That's not all, this year on March 11, Sam Bombay also wished Pandey a Happy Birthday with an adorable message, in case you missed it, have a look:

Pandey acted in the 2013 film called Nasha. And in 2018, the actress announced that she has been approached for the Protima Bedi biopic. She said, "Yes, a big production house has approached me for a biopic on Protima Bedi. My talks are on, but I cannot reveal much."

A celebrated Odissi dancer, Protima Bedi, the former late mother of actress-writer Pooja Bedi, was bold and fearless in her choices in life. A posthumously autobiography "Timepass: The Memoirs Of Protima Bedi" is a frank memoir on the life of the celebrity, who had hit the headlines for celebrating her youth and sexuality by streaking on Juhu beach as a young model in the late 1960s.

