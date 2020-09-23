Poonam Pandey gets husband Sam Bombay arrested for assault, threats in Goa

Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed, police said. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film, said an official.

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said.

The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

