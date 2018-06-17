Search

Pope Francis denounces abortion as modern-day 'white glove' eugenics

Jun 17, 2018, 00:15 IST | IANS

Francis spoke off-the-cuff to a meeting of an Italian family association

Pope Francis denounces abortion as modern-day 'white glove' eugenics
Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Saturday denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children that God gives them.

Francis spoke off-the-cuff to a meeting of an Italian family association. The Vatican didn't immediately provide a transcript of his remarks, but the ANSA news agency and the SIR agency of the Italian bishops' conference quoted him as denouncing pre-natal tests that can result in parents choosing to terminate a pregnancy if the fetus is malformed or suffering other problems.

The agencies quoted Francis as saying: "Last century, the whole world was scandalised by what the Nazis did to purify the race. Today, we do the same thing but with white gloves." He urged families to accept children "as God gives them to us."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime: 14-year-old porn addict repeatedly rapes his 16-year-old sister

Tags

pope francisvaticanworld news