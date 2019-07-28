Portion of residential building collapsed in Jodhpur, killing woman

national

The rubble clearing operation is underway. More details are awaited

Representational Image

Jodhpur [Rajasthan]: A portion of a residential building collapsed due to heavy downpour in Jodhpur on Sunday. A woman was allegedly killed after the residential building collapsed.

"We received a phone call that a portion of the building has been collapsed. We ran to the spot. It happened due to heavy rainfall. One lady has lost her life in the incident," Ram Swarup, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official told ANI.

The building was said to be in dilapidated condition. "Nagar Nigam has asked the owner to get the building repaired. But nothing was done," he added.

The rubble clearing operation is underway. More details are awaited.

In a similar incident which took place during the end of June, fifteen people, including two women and four children, died after a compound wall collapsed inside a labour camp in Kondhwa area, Pune. The incident occurred following heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the police, at around 1.40 am on Saturday, the compound wall of a residential complex — Alcon Stylus society — near Talab factory, collapsed on 12 shanties in the labour camp. Cars that were parked above also crashed into the camp. Teams from the Fire Brigade and NDRF were rushed to the spot.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar announces ex gratia for Pune wall collapse victims

Eyewitness and resident of the labour camp, Chotelal Sahani, who lost his relatives in the incident, said, "There are around 34 shanties inside the camp. I lived with my relatives, Sunil [Singh], Advesh [Singh] and Laxmikant [Sahani] in one of the houses. Usually, we would only go to sleep after midnight, but as it was raining heavily that day, we turned in by 11 pm. While the others slept inside, I was sleeping closer to the door. Around 1.30 am, a wall suddenly fell into our home. I managed to escape because I was near the door."

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Wall collapses on autorickshaw stand in Chembur, no casualties reported

While Sahani managed to pull a severely injured Sunil and Laxmikant out, Avdesh was stuck below the car, which had fallen directly on him. The trio was among those who were killed in the incident. Incidentally, the labourers were working for the builders, Alcon Landmark.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates