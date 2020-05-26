Poster of Vinay Pathak, Seema Pahwa's Chintu Ka Birthday released; check it out now

After augmentative popularity and making headlines with the last three direct-to-digital releases with 'Bamfaad', 'Ghoomketu' and 'Ateet', ZEE5 announces its next Original film 'Chintu Ka Birthday', providing the audience with an unparalleled cinematic experience at home with new back-to-back releases and keeping the entertainment quotient high.

This family drama revolves around a 6-year-old named Chintu, stuck in Iraq with his family in the times of Saddam's fall. A simple, innocent aspiration to celebrate a child's birthday is beautifully compared to worldly problems in this unique narrative of an endearing middle-class family tackling the extraordinary situation of the war. Will the world come together to cut the cake or rob Chintu his moment of joy? 'Chintu Ka Birthday' is a complete family entertainer with several thrilling moments interspersed between humor, fun, and joy, in a heartwarming drama.

The film was screened in 18 cities during the Jagran Film Festival in 2019, and met with overwhelming response everywhere, eventually winning the Best Film (Viewer's Choice Award).

Actors from India, the US, and the Middle-East play key roles in the film. It is backed by a brilliant and acclaimed crew: DOP Siddharth Diwan ('Queen', 'Trapped'), Editor Charu Shree Roy ('Chhichhore', 'Sui-Dhaaga'), Sound Designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee ('3 Idiots', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Madras Cafe'), Production Designer Sukant Panigrahy ('Dev D', 'Drishyam'), and Background Music Naran-Benedict ('Newton', 'Udta Punjab').

Vinay Pathak portraying the role of Chintu's father says, "Chintu Ka Birthday' is the most important film of my career, as well as my association with the new immensely talented director duo Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh. They've written an amazingly crafty and sensitive film with gentle humor and huge hearts. It's surprising to learn that it's their first full length feature film. ZEE5's decision to release it on their platform is visionary and praiseworthy. It's a film any platform would be proud to have in their kitty.

Once you've watched it, you'd know how true and worth every praise is for the film. It's an ensemble film, about a family, about being a family in dire circumstances, even if it means being stuck in a place for an indefinite time. I take immense pride and great pleasure to invite you all to attend 'Chintu ka Birthday' on the 5th of June, on ZEE5, a humane celebration of life you'd savior forever."

Aparna Acharekar, Programming head, ZEE5 India shares, "This film is special and we are proud to be associated with it. The storyline is brilliant, packed with impactful performances. This film is about hope and everyone will definitely relate to it. Since the lockdown, we have been consistently providing fresh content to consumers across genres and languages and Chintu Ka Birthday is our latest offering. Join us for Chintu's birthday on 5th June."

Directed by National Award-winning filmmakers Satyanshu & Devanshu Singh and produced by First Draft Ent., this film will be exclusively released on ZEE5 on 5 th June.

"We have grown up watching how our parents put our needs above theirs, sacrificing for us in ways big and small," Devanshu recalls. "The grandparents narrating stories to their grandchildren, the love of the elder sibling for the younger one, how a neighbour is also a part of the family."

"The film for us is a beautiful confluence of two realities – the family life we have lived back home in Bihar and the influence of world cinema," Satyanshu says. "We were also deeply inspired by Sooraj Barjatyawhen we were growing up. He showed the commonplace details of weddings. We did that with a birthday. Singing an impromptu song, blowing balloons, fighting and cajoling among loved ones – this is all Sooraj ji."

Tillotama Shome, essaying the character of Chintu's mother says, "As Chintu's mother, I invite you, to Chintu ka Birthday. A film about a birthday in the midst of a lockdown. A film about a family that manages to choose hope amidst chaos. Zaroor aaiyega, humaare saath birthday manaane."

Chintu Ka Birthday premieres 5th June, exclusively on ZEE5

