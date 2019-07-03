Prabhas and Shraddha dazzle in the first look of Saaho's song The Psycho Saiyaan

regional-cinema

Prabhas shared the dashing new look of the first Saaho song The Psycho Saiyaan on his Instagram handle

Shraddha Kapoor

Prabhas shared the dashing new look of the first Saaho song The Psycho Saiyaan. The fans have got the excitement even higher with the first stills from the groovy track which is set to enthral the audience with its party backdrop.

Prabhas shared in his classic and popular way of calling out to his fan, "Hey darlings... It’s time for the First Song of SAAHO... The teaser of "The Psycho Saiyaan" will be out soon.."

Looks like the first song of Saaho The Psycho Saiyaan will get the audience straight to the dance floor soon. The glimpses of Prabhas in all black and Shraddha Kapoor in a dazzling dress has set the mood right and we are sure, once the song comes out- we are all hitting the dance floor!

A fresh pairing for the industry, Prabhas, and Shraddha Kapoor have given an action packed and fast paced teaser to delight their fans with some glimpses from the movie and ever since its release, the fans cannot stop gushing over the overall chemistry and action sequences that the teaser promises.

Saaho teaser has a perfect blend of quirky jokes, fast-paced bike chases and gunfights to get your adrenaline rushing. The teaser has set the audience excited for this humongous action film.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

