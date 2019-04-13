Prabhas finally debuts on Instagram; gets lakhs of followers within hours

regional-cinema

Prabhas finally caved into fan pressure and joined the social media app Instagram and in no time, his account garnered more than 7 lakh followers without even a single post!

Prabhas

Prabhas has earned unprecedented fame worldwide thanks to his mammoth fan following, but sadly fans were unable to get a close look at the Baahubali star's life due to his absence on Instagram. But, not anymore!

Prabhas has finally given in to a long-standing demand of his fans and made a grant entry on Instagram on Friday. Within a few hours of creating the account, he got over 7 lakh followers. And, mind you, the actor has not posted anything yet. Prabhas was earlier active only on Facebook and has over 10 million fans on the platform.

His fans are pretty excited to see him at least joining the Instagram and we hope he will be regularly interacting with his ardent fans.

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho. Saaho will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. The actor will be seen fighting rain, dust, car, and bike and is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his action sequences. After Baahubali, the actor is leaving no stones unturned to now slip into his dashing avatar.

Saaho is a multilingual film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma. Presented by T-Series a UV Creations production, and Hindi distribution by AA Films the film will be hitting the screens on 15th August 2019.

Also Read: Prabhas on his Bollywood debut: I feel people like to see me in action movies

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates