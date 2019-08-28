Prabhas goes full-throttle with promotions of Saaho

bollywood

Prabhas is running busy managing multi-city tours and being a part of mega-events to promote Saaho, much like his last release, Baahubali.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho poster

As Saaho marks the Bollywood debut of superstar Prabhas, the handsome actor is going all out with the promotions for his upcoming film. The actor is running busy managing multi-city tours and being a part of mega-events to promote Saaho, much like his last release, Baahubali. These events are region-specific, so as to make Saaho reach the masses, in every nook and corner of the country and make as many people know about the world of Saaho, as possible.

The promotional events kickstarted with the trailer launch in Mumbai. Amidst much fanfare and media, Prabhas met his fans after a long wait of 2 years as it was the first time since Baahubali released that the star interacted with his fans. Everyone loved the trailer, especially when they saw a different side to Prabhas who sizzled on the screen while romancing Shraddha Kapoor.

There onwards, the makers of Saaho organized a pre-release event in Ramoji Film City on 18th of August wherein Prabhas himself was present and was a pretty important part of the planning of such a mammoth event which was organized at such a grand scale. The event had a mammoth crowd of over a lakh people, who were all fans of the heartthrob and were dying to meet him. Prabhas visited Ramoji Film city to meet his fans after a long duration of 2 years, as the last time he interacted with his fans was when Bahubali 2 was released!

Furthermore, at another big event organized for the promotions in Chennai, the makers launched the fourth song from the movie at Sathyam Cinemas, amidst fans and media. The makers showcased the song which was shot in different parts of the world. The crowd went berserk seeing their favourite actor exude utter brilliance and blazing chemistry on-screen with Shraddha Kapoor.

Thereupon, Prabhas also made a special visit to the Northern regions of the country, targeting cities like Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Capital Delhi and interact with his fans up north too! As Saaho is his first Hindi film, the actor is very excited to take a tour of the Hindi-speaking regions and meet his fans, as with Baahubali he saw great fan following from across the nation, including the North, which made him soar with wide popularity as a PAN India star!

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

