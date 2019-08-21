Prabhas opens up on his dating rumours with Anushka Shetty

regional-cinema

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have acted together in Darling, Mirchi, and the Baahubali series. Baahubali r went on to become the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

Prabhas has been the talk of the town due to his upcoming film Saaho. Rumour mills are also abuzz about his possible link-up with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

During an interview with The Times of India, Prabhas said, "I think all these rumours will only stop when Anushka or I get married with whoever it is. I think I'll call her and say, 'Either you get married or I'll get married'. We thought it was rumour because if there was something no one can hide it and why should we hide it. We would have gone to Italy or beach or somewhere and we would have happily roamed around. Two years you can't hide anything and sit in the room. We thought it's a rumour and it'll just go away in a year but again it started and I think it's never going to stop (sic)."

Prabhas and Anushka have acted together in Darling, Mirchi, and the Baahubali series. Baahubali went on to become the highest-grossing Indian movie. In the movie, he played the dual role of Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali, while she played the role of his (Amarendra) wife Devasena. Their crackling chemistry stole everyone's hearts leading to the speculation that they were dating. However, it seems Prabhas has put a full stop to the rumour.

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his next action venture, Saaho. The movie's trailer has been received with a positive response for its over-the-top action sequences and also for the fire that Prabhas and Shraddha's chemistry has ignited.

Soon after the trailer was launched, netizens drew parallels between the Shraddha Kapoor starrer and the Dhoom franchise. With high-octane action stunts performed on bikes and in helicopters, the sequences looked all too familiar to Bollywood's heist-action series, argued Twitterati. However, Prabhas said, "It's completely different from Dhoom. Just because our film has some bike sequences, people are finding similarities. We have many more high-octane stunts".

Saaho is being touted as the largest film of 2019 and has been made on a mammoth scale. Along with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, among others.

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, but the film has been postponed and is releasing now on August 30.

