Prabhas to collaborate on a film with Karan Johar?

South superstar Prabhas, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor, shared his Bollywood plans with the media. Here's what he said.

Prabhas in an interaction with the media at his film, Saaho's trailer launch. Photo: Yogen Shah

South superstar and heartthrob Prabhas is currently gearing up for his next big movie outing, Saaho, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Prabhas and Shraddha will be coming together on screen for the first time, and fans of both actors can't keep calm. The film boasts of some high-octane action scenes and Shraddha will be portraying the role of a cop for the first time.

While Prabhas is busy with his film promotions, he also spoke to Pinkvilla about a possible collaboration with Karan Johar in the future. He told the portal, "He was there when Baahubali became 'The Baahubali' and it was him who gave the caption India's biggest film. He was there and it was great support for us and because of his support Baahubali did big in North... the whole team of Baahubali always respects him because of what he did for us... Even in South everybody was excited that Karan Johar was presenting the film. We know each other and we speak and definitely, we will do a good film together."

Karan Johar, too, on various occasions has shown interest in working with Prabhas on a Bollywood film. The filmmaker-producer distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali and also shares a great rapport with the actor.

Speaking of Prabhas' upcoming actioner, Saaho was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, but the film has now been postponed to August 30. Saaho is hailed to be one of the biggest films of 2019, and stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma besides Prabhas and Shraddha.

Recently, in an interview with mid-day, Prabhas' trainer Laxman Reddy spoke of the actor's fitness routine. He said, "For Prabhas, fitness training is a stress-buster. It is something he genuinely enjoys. So, even if he'd wrap up filming at 12 at night, and regardless of how intense his action sequences of the day were, we would still train later. We'd carry dumbbells, weights and resistance bands. If we didn't find a gym, we'd train in rooms. With a pair of dumbbells, you can pull off a large number of variations. Without accessories, we would execute about 100 free squats and walking lunges over hour-long training sessions."

