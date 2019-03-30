Prabhas to take a sleek route for Saaho!

regional-cinema

Prabhas

After wooing the audience with his humongous and bulky avatar in Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has now shed his weight for Saaho. The actor who has gained 20 kgs for Baahubali, has worked hard to lose 7-8 kgs for his action-packed avatar in Saaho.

Prabhas has been on a low carb diet, filled with proteins, blending it with a perfect dose of cardio. Following a strict routine, the Superstar has strived hard to attain the desired physique for his role.

Known for his dedication, Prabhas had solely spared five years of his career for the Baahubali franchise and has left no stones unturned to now slip into his dashing avatar for Saaho.

Being an action fan, Prabhas enjoys doing his action-packed stunts. As Saaho is an action thriller, the actor is enjoying his training under Kenny Bates.

Prabhas. who wanted the action sequences to look authentic for Saaho. shot the 90% action sequences himself and specially roped in the Kenny Bates to add a realistic touch.

A huge fan of Terminator and Judgement Day, Prabhas has worked relentlessly on the sets by training hard to maintain the desired physique as the actor will be playing a very unique role.

