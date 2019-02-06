Prabhu Deva and Varun Dhawan back together for Street Dancer 3D

bollywood

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is set to create a new benchmark for dance films in Indian cinema. The film will be made in 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor/picture courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'Souza's next, Street Dancer 3D, will mark the reunion of the dancing duo Prabhu Deva and Varun Dhawan. They will not only showcase their passion for dance but also raise the bars with intensive dance forms and routines for India's biggest dance film ever!

Varun Dhawan, who started the first schedule of the film in Amritsar with Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, will begin his next schedule in London on 11th Feb till the end of March where Prabhu Deva will be joining him and the other cast. The reunion does not end there; Shraddha Kapoor, who has shared screen space with Varun-Prabhudeva in Remo's previous dance film, is set to join the team in London too. Joining this cast is leggy lass 'Dilbar girl' Nora Fatehi.

Director Remo D'Souza shares, "For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again work with Prabhu Sir, Varun and Shraddha and welcome Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing but this time the passion will be limitless!"

Producer Bhushan Kumar shares, "Varun, Prabhudeva, Shraddha, Nora along with others is a powerful package that has come together for Street Dancer. I am looking forward to the audiences to see how our vision will come to life on the silver screen. Remo will set new parameters with this dance entertainer."

Producer Lizelle D'Souza adds, "Street Dancer is like old friends coming together to make yet another beautiful film. We can't wait to show the magic that will be created by spectacular dancing and performances by all."

Street Dancer 3D produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, directed by Remo D'Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 8th November 2019.

