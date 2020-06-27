Prachi Desai believes celebrating his brilliance is the best way to remember Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput left his fans and the film industry heartbroken when he passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor committed suicide by hanging, leaving everyone in shock and sorrow. Countless people, fans and friends alike, took to social media to pen messages for the late actor, and share photos and videos in his memory.

Recently, Prachi Desai too took to Instagram to share a video to honour his memory. She wrote, "Celebrating your brilliance is the best way we can honour your memory. Shine on!"

Many of Prachi Desai's social media followers commented on the post with heartfelt messages. One Instagram user wrote, "We will miss you a lot @sushantsinghrajput", while another commented, "Still can't believe".

Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His last film Dil Bechara, which also stars Sanjana Sanghi is set to release directly on OTT Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24.

