Practice certificates to get QR codes

To curb incidents of forgery, doctors will now get their practice certificates with separate QR codes. Unlike earlier, these documents will now be directly emailed to the registered IDs of doctors. This is the first time that the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has come up with this idea.

According to MMC, this move will help identify doctors within minutes. On Friday, mid-day carried a report stating as many as 105 doctors from the College of Physicians and Surgeons had been found guilty of submitting fake documents to the Council. Therefore, to curb use of illegal practices, the Council is slowly coming up with various methods.

In order to practice, doctors need to procure a certificate from MMC and this document needs to be renewed every five years. Until now, these certificates were sent directly to the registered address of the doctors. But in the past few years, around 30 per cent of doctors claimed that they did not receive the certificates via post. Now, to maintain records and ensure transparency, the Council has decided to use email for sending these certificates.

Dr Shivkumar Utture, president of MMC, said, "We have now made it mandatory for all doctors to get their email IDs and phone numbers registered with us. We have now started sending them certificates via email. This will keep the entire process transparent."

