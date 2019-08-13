Prada full song out: Alia Bhatt sizzles like never-before with The Doorbeen boys

music

Jackky Bhagnani's record label JJust Music launched their first song with The Doorbeen featuring Alia Bhatt titled Prada. Check out the song video right here!

Alia Bhatt in a still from the song Prada - The Doorbeen (Picture courtesy/Screenshot from JJMusic's official Youtube channel)

The Lamberghini hitmakers Omkar and Baba aka The Doorbeen boys are back with a bang. The Doorbeen boys' second track titled Prada features Alia Bhatt. Newbie Shreya Sharma has lent voice along with The Doorbeen where Alia is seen grooving to the beats. We bet this song will top all your dance party playlists.

Commenting on the same, The Doorbeen boys Omkar and Baba says, "Prada is our labour of love. It was a lot of fun, shooting with Alia. Her energy is infectious and she is amazingly talented. We are such huge fans of her, and when she agreed to star in our video we knew that expectations from fans will be sky-high. We hope that we do not let them down."

We are sure the foot-tapping number is going to blow your mind and will instantly hook you on.

Check out Prada song video right here:

The song marks Jackky Bhagnani's record label JJust Music's first song. In fact, this song also marks Alia Bhatt's maiden venture at doing a music video and who else could have convinced her, other than the Lamberghini composers.

On the film front, Alia is busy with Sadak 2, which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit Sadak.

