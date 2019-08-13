Did Ranbir Kapoor meet Mahesh Bhatt to seek permission to marry Alia Bhatt?

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going strong with their relationship and it seems that they are all ready to take the plunge. If hearsays are to be believed Ranbir has formally met Mahesh Bhatt to seek Alia's hands for marriage.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the airport. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seem to be going strong with their relationship, and want to take the next step in their life. Ever since Ranbir spoke about his feelings for Alia to a fashion magazine, rumour mills have been abuzz about the couple's impending marriage. The duo made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception, which left gossipmongers tongue wagging.

However, a fresh report in Mumbai Mirror states that Ranbir Kapoor approached Alia Bhatt's filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt. The report further claims that this was a formal meeting with Mahesh Bhatt to seek his approval to marry his actress-daughter Alia Bhatt. The cute couple might tie the knot in 2020, which again seems to be the year of weddings in Bollywood. If this holds any truth then we can already hear the wedding bells ringing.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's last visit to New York again gave birth to rumours of them tying the knot after the Besharam actor's father Rishi Kapoor's return to India. Rishi shifted to New York last year for his cancer treatment and is almost better. Another report also said that Rishi Kapoor might return to India to celebrate his birthday as he is tired of living there in the "concrete jungle".



Mahesh Bhatt with daughter Alia Bhatt. Photo: Instagram

In a recent video uploaded by Alia Bhatt on her YouTube channel, the actress revealed that she has RK (Ranbir Kapoor) on her speed dial list. The Rockstar and Raazi actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure film, Brahmastra, wherein, reportedly, they hold special powers. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and has possibly pushed to 2020 post Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

Speaking about Brahmastra, a source had earlier spoken about Ranbir's character in the film. "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process," informed the source.

Every character in the film possesses superpowers, while it is believed that Ranbir's character has the power to ignite the fire from his palms. Ranbir has also undergone training in various forms of martial arts for the role. "The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," adds the source.

The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020. Ayan announced the news on his Instagram account.

