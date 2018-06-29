Pradeep Rajput had survived a plane crash in 2007, claims neighbour

Pradeep lived in Gold Croft Society in Dwarka's Sector 11 with his wife and a son, who was in the merchant navy

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspects the crash site. Inset: Captain Pradip S Rajput. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A neighbour of Pradeep Singh Rajput, one of the pilots killed in a plane crash in Mumbai, described him as a friendly person who, during one of their encounters, had narrated how he survived a crash earlier in 2007.

Pradeep lived in Gold Croft Society in Dwarka's Sector 11 with his wife and a son, who was in the merchant navy. His neighbour, Anil Rajput said that Pradeep had been staying in the society for past one year with his family, and they had just recently shifted to the fourth floor of the same building.

Anil remembered Pradeep as a friendly neighbour whom he occasionally ran into in the lift. Since both of them belonged to the aviation industry, they had a number of interesting things to talk about.

His neighbour said Pradeep was quite experienced. He was a former pilot with the Indian Air Force who switched to commercial flying later. He used to fly only VIP chartered flights, he added.

Anil said Pradeep was quite tall, smart and had a lively personality.

"I remember in one of our conversations, Pradeep shared with me that he had survived a plane crash in Rajasthan in 2007, when he was the co-pilot of the flight. Though he sustained injuries, all the occupants on board were evacuated safely. Despite the accident, he returned to flying after recuperating," he said.

The victim was a native of Jalandhar in Punjab and was residing in Delhi for the last 15-20 years, he said.

Pradeep Singh Rajput and four others were killed when a chartered plane crashed into an under-construction building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday.

As soon as the family got to know about the incident, his wife and son along with a few relatives left for Mumbai last evening.

