Pragya Thakur: Opposition resorting to 'maraak shakti' on BJP leaders

national

BJP MP Pragya Thakur made a bizarre claim that the Opposition was resorting to sorcery on BJP leaders in the context of the passing away of some top leaders of the party on Monday

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Madhya Pradesh: Pragya Thakur, the BJP MP made a bizarre claim on Monday that the Opposition was resorting to sorcery on BJP leaders in the context of the passing away of some top leaders of the party. Addressing a condolence meeting to pay respect to party leaders Arun Jaitley and Babulal Gaur, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, she stated, "During my election campaign, a maharaj ji (religious person) had told me that the Opposition is resorting to sorcery on your party (BJP) and its leaders. He said it is a very bad time and asked me to be cautious."

Pragya Thakur also added, "I had forgotten about this thing after that. But now, when I see that leaders of our party are leaving us one by one, I recall what the Maharaj ji had said. Whether you believe it or not, this is true and it is happening," Pragya added. According to news agency, ANI, after the meeting, the media tried to elicit some more comments but Pragya Thakur refused to elaborate. Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24 in New Delhi at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. Babulal Gaur, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister from August 2004 to November 2005, passed away at a Bhopal hospital on August 21. He was 89. Also, earlier this month, former minister Sushma Swaraj had died.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates