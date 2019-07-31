Prajnesh beats World No. 67 John Millman in Mexico event

tennis

He also saved three of the seven chances on his own serve. Next up for Prajnesh could be world number 28 Taylor Fritz, who recently won his maiden ATP Tour title in Eastbourne on grass

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Los Kabos (Mexico): India's top singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran stunned world number 67 John Millman, beginning his campaign at the ATP Los Kabos event with a bang here.

The Indian left-hander, ranked 90 in the world, beat his Australian rival 6-4 1-6 6-2 in one hour and 49 minutes on Monday night. There were plenty of chances that came Prajnesh's way and he utilised five of the 16 breakpoints he earned. He also saved three of the seven chances on his own serve. Next up for Prajnesh could be world number 28 Taylor Fritz, who recently won his maiden ATP Tour title in Eastbourne on grass.

The 21-year old American is up against German qualifier Dominik Koeofer. In the doubles, the Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja lost their first round 3-6 3-6 to Lucas Pouille and Gregoire Barrere. Divij Sharan and Jonathan Erlich will open their campaign against fourth seeds Ben McLachlan and John-Patrick Smith.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates