Prakash Javadekar says, BJD hijacking central schemes in Odisha

He said BJD supporters are getting all government facilities while BJP men were being harassed

Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha is appropriating all central schemes and presenting them as state schemes.

"There is discrimination even in the administration of universal beneficiary schemes. Those who are from BJD are selected and others are not selected for beneficiary schemes. Besides, the BJD government is appropriating all central schemes and presenting them as state schemes," Javadekar told reporters at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

He said bureaucracy is being used for political gains in the state.

"Officers are under tremendous pressure as they are being used as political tools. This is one type of officer raj, which is going on in the state. This is the murder of the democracy," he added.

The Minister termed Odisha government as a 'percentage government' stating that the BJD leaders are getting 10-30 per cent as commission for providing work orders.

"Odisha was poor when BJD came to power and the state remains poor even after 18 years of BJD rule. There is complete neglect of education, health and irrigation.

"There are no teachers in government schools, no doctors in government hospitals and irrigation schemes are incomplete. In many areas there is an acute shortage of drinking water," said the Minister.

Reiterating his claim to grab 120 seats in Odisha, Javadekar said the BJP has started its operation to secure votes and achieve the target of 120 plus seats.

