Prakash Javadekar: Taking significant steps to fill varsity vacancies

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the government is taking all "significant steps", including filing a petition in the Supreme Court to reverse the mode of recruitment, to fill the vacancies of universities teachers across the country.

"We are doing all things necessary to fill the teachers' posts in the Delhi University. Even today (Sunday) I met the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to discuss how we can fill the posts of principals fast," Javadekar said at an event organised to brief the media on his ministry's achievements in last four years. The minister also said that the ministry has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court regarding on whether recruitment should be done university-wise or department-wise.

"We have filed an SLP with the Supreme Court, which is due to be heard on July 2, to reverse the Allahabad High Court order which stipulated for department-wise recruitment. We believe university-wise recruitment to be a just method for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribe candidates," Javadekar said.

The question of mode of recruitment has divided the university teachers, some of who prefer it to be done on the basis of total vacancies in a department while others advocate that it should be done on the basis of total vacancies in a university. This has also been one of the demands of the DU teachers on strike who demand the repeal of March 5 University Grants Commission's notice which prescribed the department-wise recruitment method.

