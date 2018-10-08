Prakash Javadekar: Youth will vote BJP to power in Rajasthan

national

Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar Monday said the youth would vote the BJP back to power in Rajasthan.

Youth play an important role for political parties and they will vote the saffron party to power in the state, said Javadekar, who is BJP's Rajasthan poll in-charge during a meeting of BJP's Yuva Morcha here.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini said the Yuva Morcha had played a significant role in major movements and forming of governments. Youths have the capability to work day and night and they will contribute in BJP forming the government in the state, he said.

Stating that the Congress does not have strong leadership, BJP general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar said the BJP has provided "good" leadership in the state and the centre which will help the party to come to power once again in Rajasthan.

