Prakash Karat: Pool anti-BJP votes to beat the party

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said the most effective electoral tactic to defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections was to ensure pooling of anti-BJP votes state-wise, as any effort to build a non-BJP, non-Congress "federal front" was bound to fail.

In an editorial in the latest edition of the party organ 'People's Democracy', the former general secretary of the party said regional interests would prevent regional parties from coming together.

