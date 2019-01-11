Prakash Raj defends Rahul Gandhi, says he is not against women

national

The National Commission for Women too on Thursday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making sexist remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament

Prakash Raj

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is facing a lot of flak following his sexist comment targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Rafale deal. The Congress chief, had at a rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday, mocked that PM Modi had a 'mahila (woman) to defend him' during the Rafale debate in the parliament following which he faced a lot of criticism.

However, actor-director Prakash Raj has now come out in defence of the Congres chief saying that Rahul Gandhi's statement should be looked from a different angle also.

Raj said, "The fact still remains that the PM hid and didn't answer on Rafale. Make the issue of the fact that the PM actually hid. Rahul Gandhi is not against women. Rahul Gandhi has appointed a transgender as the office bearer of the Congress. We should look at that also."

The National Commission for Women too on Thursday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making sexist remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever