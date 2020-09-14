Prakash Raj takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut; faces wrath of the Manikarnika actress' fans

Amid rising tension between Kangana Ranaut and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, Prakash Raj took a dig at the actress, who has quite often commented on playing Rani Laxmi Bai in her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Through a meme that jokes about Kangana "thinking that she is Rani Laxmibai", Prakash Raj tweeted "#justasking" along with it.

The meme reads, "If one film makes Kangana think that she is 'Rani Laxmi Bai' then Deepika is Padmavati, Hrithik is Akbar, Shah Rukh is Ashoka, Ajay is Bhagat Singh, Aamir is Mangal Pandey and Vivek is Modi ji."

Here's what the actor tweeted:

Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta too replied to Raj's post:

True! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 12, 2020

However, the post didn't go down well with Kangana Ranaut's fans and they took to the comments section to lash out at Prakash Raj. A user wrote, "I had huge respect 4 u. But not anymore, looking at what nonsense u had been tweeting abt Kangana. Doing two-three films in Bollywood doesn't mean u know all d sh!t abt d industry. Living in the south will not give you any idea on what Shiv Sena goons r. So better keep quiet."

Another commented, "She is a fearless warrior like Laxmibhai. We are proud of that. It's very guilty that a veteran actor like you to mock a young actress by sharing memes. Sorry, you lost many admirers!"

"Respected @prakashraaj, she lost her property, her hard-earned house, It's easy for you to compare movie characters, What happens to you if your house is demolished," wrote a user.

In June this year, just a few days after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Prakash Raj's "#JustAsking" posts on social media made it to the headline! He had opened up on the practice of nepotism in the film industry and blamed it for the death of Sushant.

"#nepotism I have lived through this... I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn't.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking," tweeted Prakash Raj.

Talking about Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, the film released on January 25 last year. Kangana played the title role and the film also marked her debut as a director. Kangana has also named her production house Manikarnika Films after her directorial debut film.

