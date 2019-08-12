Pralhad Joshi visits flood-affected Dharwad district in Karnataka

national

As of now, the water levels have started receding

Pralhad Joshi visits Dharwad in Karnataka. Pic/ANI

Member of Parliament and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi visited the flood-affected Dharwad in Karnataka today. Earlier, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited Belgaum in north Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of Karnataka which has been severely affected by the floods.

Chief Minister Yeddyurappa spoke to Amit Shah about relief and rescue operation which are underway in the state. The death toll in Karnataka went up to 42. Yeddyurappa also announced a compensation sum of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Dharwad: Union Minister and MP from the constituency Pralhad Joshi visited the flood-affected district, earlier today. #KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/ffQAhGRVIk — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

As per an official data, "Since August 1, 42 people have lost their lives while 5, 81,897 persons have been evacuated from 2,694 flood-hit villages of the state."

As of now, the water levels have started receding and according to the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), surface communication is likely to be restored in North Karnataka. "Rains have stopped in North Karnataka and water levels have started receding. The situation is under control and de-requisitioning of Army is likely to commence today. With most areas being accessible by road, helicopters are also likely to be de-requisitioned," said IDS.

(with inputs from ANI)

