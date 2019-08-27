national

Pramod Sawant wrote that the review meeting was held to ensure the proper functioning of the street lights and LEDs ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Pramod Sawant holds review meeting with Electricity Department ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Pic/Twitter

Panaji: Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister held a meeting on Monday with the officials of Electricity Department at State Secretariat and instructed them to ensure that the street lights in various constituencies were in proper order during the forthcoming festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to news agency, ANI, Pramod Sawant directed all the Executive Engineers (EEs) and Assistant Engineers (AEs) to make a constituency-wise review of requirements for street lighting and submit them to the concerned electricity officials so that these are looked into at the earliest.

"The engineers should concentrate on providing street lighting around the areas where idols of Ganesh are immersed. The concerned contractor for LED street lighting should repair all non-working LED fixtures and the engineers should assist them wherever required," the Chief Minister stated during the meeting. Pramod Sawant took to social media platform, Twitter and wrote that the review meeting was held to ensure the proper functioning of the street lights and LEDs ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Held a review meeting with officials of the Electricity Department, at the Secretariat. Directed them to ensure that street lights are in order and non-working LED's are fixed at the earliest so that people are not inconvenienced during the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. pic.twitter.com/IzCdNFWqza — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) August 26, 2019

"Held a review meeting with officials of the Electricity Department, at the Secretariat. Directed them to ensure that street lights are in order and non-working LED's are fixed at the earliest so that people are not inconvenienced during the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival," he tweeted.

