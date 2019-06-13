Pramod Sawant can warn poor against pollution, but not casinos: Congress

national

Chodankar also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for taking a U-turn on the casino issue

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Pic/Twitter Pramod Sawant

On June 13, 2019, the Goa Congress questioned Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's resolve to rein in offshore casinos from dumping sewage into the Mandovi river off Panaji, in which the vessels are parked. Addressing a press conference in Panaji, state Congress President Girish Chodankar also said, that casino industry was under-reporting the number of patrons who visit the gambling facilities, which annually causes a loss of Rs 5,000 crore to the state exchequer.

The #Congress questioned Chief Minister #PramodSawant's resolve to rein in offshore casinos from dumping sewage into the #Mandovi river off #Panaji, in which the vessels are parked.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/Fa6dtbxqnk — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 13, 2019

"The Chief Minister can warn a biker to not pollute a river with 'nirmalya' (flowers offered to God), but has no stern words for the offshore casinos who are dumping sewage into the Mandovi river," Chodankar said.

"He can tell the poor not to pollute but does not have the guts to tell the powerful casino lobby. He probably knew that randomly cautioning an ordinary person from dumping flowers could give him publicity."

The state Congress president was referring to Sawant's Twitter post on Wednesday, in which he had uploaded a video of him stopping his convoy to caution a person dumping 'nirmalya' into a river. The post had gone viral on social media since then.

Earlier today, while travelling over Gaundalim bridge, came across a citizen who was disposing nirmalya in the river. I requested him to desist from doing so. As responsible citizens we need to begin disposing wastes properly and also educate & guide our fellow citizens to do so. pic.twitter.com/v2zSLCCkxe — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 11, 2019

In the post, Sawant was seen censuring a scooterist for throwing 'nirmalya' (flowers offered to God) into a river and urged him to act as a responsible citizen and not pollute rivers. Sawant took to social networking site Twitter and shared a video of the incident. In his tweet, Sawant is seen advising the two-wheeler rider against throwing garbage into the Cumbharjua river over Gaundalim bridge. In the video, Sawat is heard telling the motorist, "At least don't do it again," Sawant is heard telling the man in the brief video.

Chodankar also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for taking a U-turn on the casino issue. "The BJP was opposing casinos initially, late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar even threatened to finish off the industry. But now they are defending it, calling it integral to tourism," Chodankar said.

"Casinos have complete control over Goa. Every MLA has been given an ATM. Chief Minister is managed by casinos." The state Congress President also alleged that the casino industry was depriving the state exchequer of Rs 5,000 crore annually by under-reporting its footfalls.

Also Read: Watch Video: Goa CM Pramod Sawant censures man for dumping waste in river

"They are only showing 10 percent entry of patrons. 90 percent activity on the casino is illegal. Most of the transactions including buying of gambling chips is in cash and not accounted for. There is a revenue loss of Rs. 5,000 revenue loss every year," Chodankar said.

There are six operational offshore casinos and nearly a dozen onshore casinos in Goa. The state government earns a percentage of the entry fee charged by the casinos to each individual patron, but Chodankar said, that there was not a single official to oversee and count how many gamblers visit a particular casino on any given day.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates