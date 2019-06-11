Watch Video: Goa CM Pramod Sawant censures man for dumping waste in river

national

Sawant took to social networking site Twitter and shared a video of the incident. In his tweet, Sawant is seen advising the two-wheeler rider against throwing garbage into the Cumbharjua river over Gaundalim bridge

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Pic/Twitter Pramod Sawant

On June 11, 2019, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy at a North Goa bridge and censured a scooterist for throwing 'nirmalya' (flowers offered to God) into a river, and urged him to act as a responsible citizen and not pollute rivers.

Earlier today, while travelling over Gaundalim bridge, came across a citizen who was disposing nirmalya in the river. I requested him to desist from doing so. As responsible citizens we need to begin disposing wastes properly and also educate & guide our fellow citizens to do so. pic.twitter.com/v2zSLCCkxe — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 11, 2019

Sawant took to social networking site Twitter and shared a video of the incident. In his tweet, Sawant is seen advising the two-wheeler rider against throwing garbage into the Cumbharjua river over Gaundalim bridge. In the video, Sawat is heard telling the motorist, "At least don't do it again," Sawant is heard telling the man in the brief video.

"Earlier today, while traveling over Gaundalim bridge, came across a citizen who was disposing nirmalya in the river. I requested him to desist from doing so. As responsible citizens, we need to begin disposing waste properly and also educate and guide our fellow citizens to do so," Sawant said.

While Pramod Sawant was seen advising the motorist, Netizens trolled him for not wearing his seat belt. Here's how netizens trolled Goa CM Pramod Sawant:

Sir, Did you untie your Seat Belt before starting this conversation? — à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¤µ (@raghav4india) June 11, 2019

Super question. @nitin_gadkari should impose heavy fines if people ignore seat belts. Our family and I survived this accident just because all four of us were wearing #seatbelts #Safetyfirst #Goa #Motorvehiclerules pic.twitter.com/82RomoiRG3 — Vikant Sahay ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@vikantsahay) June 11, 2019

In the overdrive for @SwaachBharat Sawant ji probably forgot the first principles of Road Safety.



à¤¹à¤° à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤Âà¤¾ à¤«à¤¼à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¤à¥Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ — à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¤µ (@raghav4india) June 11, 2019

Way to go. Wonderful initiative. Every citizen should do. It always welcomed and inspiring if it is done and followed from the Top. Thank you Chief Minister #SwachhBharat @narendramodi #Goa — Vikant Sahay ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@vikantsahay) June 11, 2019

Keep visiting all villages, govt departments , govt schools say 3 days a week. There will be drastic improvements. everyone will be alert. — Sidharth Naik (@sidharth_naik) June 11, 2019

Great work dotor...we are also there to work together for swaccha Goa...jai Gomantak.. — Chinmay Gadgil (@chinmaygadgil85) June 11, 2019

Nirmalya is natural flowers......

What about pollutants and harmful effluents ejected from Casinos? — OM KERKAR (@OMKERKAR) June 11, 2019

Really I appreciate ur initiative to aware people regarding their duties n their contributions towards #SwachhBharat .....But Sir ur clarification on ur untied seat belt because cropped video may create unwanted controversy which will keep aside good initiative over unwanted crap — Durvesh Vadgaunkar (@GaunkarDurvesh) June 11, 2019

Sir while driving please look minutely at both side of streets you will find garbage strewn. — Yatin Dhargalkar (@yatindd) June 11, 2019

U r an office bearer, still u r taking out ur time nd ensuring swaccha bharat abhiyan. But there are still more educated uneducated, they dont care. ðÂÂÂ — Sanket Mahapatra (@sanketmahapatr1) June 11, 2019

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates