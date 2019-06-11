Watch Video: Goa CM Pramod Sawant censures man for dumping waste in river

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 20:55 IST | mid-day online desk

Sawant took to social networking site Twitter and shared a video of the incident. In his tweet, Sawant is seen advising the two-wheeler rider against throwing garbage into the Cumbharjua river over Gaundalim bridge

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Pic/Twitter Pramod Sawant

On June 11, 2019, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy at a North Goa bridge and censured a scooterist for throwing 'nirmalya' (flowers offered to God) into a river, and urged him to act as a responsible citizen and not pollute rivers.

Sawant took to social networking site Twitter and shared a video of the incident. In his tweet, Sawant is seen advising the two-wheeler rider against throwing garbage into the Cumbharjua river over Gaundalim bridge. In the video, Sawat is heard telling the motorist, "At least don't do it again," Sawant is heard telling the man in the brief video.

"Earlier today, while traveling over Gaundalim bridge, came across a citizen who was disposing nirmalya in the river. I requested him to desist from doing so. As responsible citizens, we need to begin disposing waste properly and also educate and guide our fellow citizens to do so," Sawant said.

While Pramod Sawant was seen advising the motorist, Netizens trolled him for not wearing his seat belt. Here's how netizens trolled Goa CM Pramod Sawant:

