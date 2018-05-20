Pranav Chopra and wife Pradnya enjoy hot air balloon in Turkey

Pranaav and Pradnya, who got married in December 2016, are on vacation in Turkey

India's doubles badminton player Pranaav Jerry Chopra posted this picture with his wife and fellow shuttler Pradnya Gadre enjoying a ride in a hot air balloon in Cappadocia, Turkey on Saturday.

Pranaav and Pradnya, who got married in December 2016, are on vacation in Turkey. He captioned the above picture, "Balloon se poora sheher dekh ke aaye ho.... toh Zinda ho Tum!!! [If you have seen an entire city from a hot air balloon, then you are alive] What an experience, just BEAUTIFUL #zindaginamilegidobara #hotairballoon #lifetimeexperience #vacationmode #cappadocia."

