Pranay, Siya emerge sub-junior badminton champions
In the U-15 boys final, top seed Pranay beat Manas Parulekar 21-11, 21-12, while No. 1 seed Siya won the U-15 girls crown, beating Alisha Khan 21-16, 21-18
The young badminton champs at the District Sports Complex, BKC
Pranay Shettigar and Siya Singh emerged victorious in the inaugural State Open sub-junior badminton tournament organised by Badminton Gurukul in association with Tata Trust, at the District Sports Complex, BKC.
In the U-15 boys final, top seed Pranay beat Manas Parulekar 21-11, 21-12, while No. 1 seed Siya won the U-15 girls crown, beating Alisha Khan 21-16, 21-18.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe