Pranay, Siya emerge sub-junior badminton champions

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 11:29 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

In the U-15 boys final, top seed Pranay beat Manas Parulekar 21-11, 21-12, while No. 1 seed Siya won the U-15 girls crown, beating Alisha Khan 21-16, 21-18

The young badminton champs at the District Sports Complex, BKC
Pranay Shettigar and Siya Singh emerged victorious in the inaugural State Open sub-junior badminton tournament organised by Badminton Gurukul in association with Tata Trust, at the District Sports Complex, BKC.

In the U-15 boys final, top seed Pranay beat Manas Parulekar 21-11, 21-12, while No. 1 seed Siya won the U-15 girls crown, beating Alisha Khan 21-16, 21-18.

