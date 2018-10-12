Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal start shooting for Salman Khan's production, Notebook

bollywood

Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal are shooting for the love story in Kashmir on a start-to-finish schedule

Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal have kickstarted the shooting of their Bollywood debut, Notebook, directed by Nitin Kakkar. The duo is shooting for the love story in Kashmir on a start-to-finish schedule. Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl while Zaheer is Salman Khan's childhood buddy Iqbal Ratansi's son.

In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Pranutan said, "I turned emotional when I heard Salman sir is launching me. I hugged my parents and my sister; I will always cherish that moment."

The duo, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl shared a picture on Instagram.

Given her impressive lineage - Pranutan is also the niece of Bollywood's leading actor Kajol - she is aware of the sky-high expectations that surround her foray into movies.

