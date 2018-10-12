Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal start shooting for Salman Khan's production, Notebook
Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal are shooting for the love story in Kashmir on a start-to-finish schedule
Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal have kickstarted the shooting of their Bollywood debut, Notebook, directed by Nitin Kakkar. The duo is shooting for the love story in Kashmir on a start-to-finish schedule. Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl while Zaheer is Salman Khan's childhood buddy Iqbal Ratansi's son.
In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Pranutan said, "I turned emotional when I heard Salman sir is launching me. I hugged my parents and my sister; I will always cherish that moment."
The duo, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl shared a picture on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
ðð¼ #Notebook @skfilmsofficial @nitinrkakkar @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @pranutan
View this post on Instagram
10th October, 2018 we began a beautiful journey called ‘Notebook’ Too many emotions, lots of hope and a memory which will remain a lifetimeâ¨â¤ï¸ #MyFirstShotðð @nitinrkakkar @ashwinvarde @muradkhetani @skfilmsofficial @mohnish_bahl @aarti.bahl @iamzahero @sanamratansi
Given her impressive lineage - Pranutan is also the niece of Bollywood's leading actor Kajol - she is aware of the sky-high expectations that surround her foray into movies.
Also Read: These Photos Of Veteran Actress Nutan's Granddaughter Pranutan Are Gorgeous!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Helicopter Eela or Fryday- Which film will rule at the box office?