Prashant Paricharak barred from entering upper house

Sena, opposition demand termination; CM says state is not protecting him



Prashant Paricharak

There was some succour for the angry opposition on Tuesday, when controversial MLC Prashant Paricharak was barred from entering the upper house, pending a decision on suspending him once again for the offensive remarks he made last year about army wives.

Both houses were interrupted over the issue, as the Shiv Sena and opposition parties have been demanding action against Paricharak, whose suspension had been revoked last week, in view of recommendations made by a committee of the upper house.

Sena supports termination

Sena, supported by opposition parties, has asked for his termination if extending suspension is not possible under the law. Paricharak had been suspended last year after he joked during campaigning that army wives were unfaithful to their husbands. He had apologised later on.

On Tuesday, Sena was allowed to table a revised resolution asking for action against him. The chairman of the house said a decision will be taken at a proper time and asked the parliamentary affairs minister to not allow Paricharak in the house pending the proposed action. This means Paricharak may be out of action throughout the budget session if the chairman decides to do so.

The lower house also saw senior opposition members taking up the issue yet again. Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan demanded to know what the government would do to Paricharak.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the house that the government was not protecting the MLC. "What Paricharak said is condemnable and we do not support him in any way. The upper house decided to punish him and then decided to revoke the sentence. The matter is entirely related to the Council and hence, we should not interfere in their business," he said.

However, when the members insisted on hearing the government's statement, the Speaker asked for one to be made in the assembly before the end of the day.

