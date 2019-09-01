Prassthanam: Amyra Dastur drives 'tuk-tuk' like a professional

bollywood

Well, we certainly can't wait to watch Amyra Dastur display her stellar acting chops onscreen along with her tuk-tuk driving skills

Amyra Dastur. Image sourced from the PR

Amyra Dastur is displaying her talents for her upcoming film, Prassthanam, which is a political thriller. The actress, who grabbed eyeballs with a brief appearance in the teaser of Prassthanam, is known to put her all for every movie she does and this political drama is no different.

Reportedly, Amya Dastur plays a university student, who writes about politics in this Sanjay Dutt starrer. The petite actress was asked to drive a tuk-tuk (autorickshaw) for a romantic number between her and Ali Fazal. The vehicle is commonly called tuk-tuk in Uttar Pradesh. Ali Fazal plays Sanjay Dutt's son in Prassthanam. And while for someone who has no experience of driving this vehicle, it could be quite a daunting task, on the contrary, our talented lady was pretty cool about the idea of driving a tuk-tuk.

Amyra Dastur was really excited to drive the autorickshaw. Not just this, the 26-year-old perfected her driving skills from a local auto driver.

Speaking about the experience, Amyra Dastur said, "It was really a thrilling experience and I was excited to learn to drive a tuk tuk. It is pretty similar to riding a scooty, which I had learnt for my film Koi Jaane Na. My tuk tuk driving scene is a part of a romantic song sequence. It is a beautiful song, which is shot in Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, La Martiniere College and showcases the essence of UP's beauty."

Prassthanam is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

