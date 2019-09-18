Prassthanam makers to host two simultaneous premieres in Middle East

That Sanjay Dutt has complete faith in the material of Prassthanam was evident when he decided to back the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu hit by the same name. Ready to go all guns blazing for his first Hindi production, the actor-producer intends to host two simultaneous premieres — in Doha and Dubai — today for the political drama, which also features Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal and Chunky Panday. Interestingly, the makers won't have a soiree in Mumbai.

A source associated with the project reveals, "Sanjay, wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra will attend one premiere and the rest of the cast, the other. Both Sanju and Maanayata felt that the film will grab eyeballs in the Middle East as the actor enjoys a massive following there, and hence, the decision to trade a special screening in Mumbai for events there."

Confirming the news, the film's spokesperson said, "The makers are excited to take the movie to a global level with simultaneous premieres in Doha and Dubai. Producer Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt will host the event in Dubai, while Jackie, Ali, Chunky and Amyra Dastur will play host at the Doha event."

