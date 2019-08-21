Prasthanam poster: Ali Fazal looks intense and impressive

bollywood

The makers of Prasthanam released Ali Fazal's poster from the film, who portrays a man in search of his family and legacy.

Ali Fazal shared this poster on his Instagram account.

On Wednesday, the makers of the political-thriller Prasthanam unveiled Ali Fazal's poster from the film. Through this new poster, Ali Fazal's character as Ayush Baldev Singh is introduced to the audience, wherein, he plays the son of Sanjay Dutt's character Baldev Pratap Singh and is in search of his own legacy and family. However, the twist is what will Ayush keep as his priority - legacy or family?

Ali Fazal shared his new poster from Prasthanam on his Instagram account and wrote: "Meet Ayush Baldev Singh, the heir! Will he find his legacy or his family? Which comes first. Find out soon.. #1MonthToPrasthanam (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) onAug 20, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

The poster received a thunderous response but seems like the audience does not want to see Ali as any other character but Guddu Pandit. A comment read: "Guddu Bhaiya.. Mirzapur 2 kab aayegi.. bhaukal machayenge na.. mr. Purwanchal (sic)" Guddu when will Mirzapur's second season come? Another user wrote that they did not want to see Ayush but Guddu bhaiyaa (brother). For the uninitiated, Guddu bhaiyya is Ali Fazal's character from Mirzapur - a crime thriller web show that streamed on Amazon Prime.

Ali Fazal played the character of a gun-toting and expletive-spewing gangster in the region of Mirzapur which is unaffected and unaware of the societal law. Recently, the Fukrey actor was asked to use cuss words in front of kids and he blatantly refused to do it as he does not want to affect the children. Speaking about it, a source had told mid-day, "Since the dialogues were heavy on expletives, Ali was clear that the scene can't include kids. He reasoned that Mirzapur is an A-rated show and is strictly for the audience above 18 years of age, and it wouldn't be right to expose children to such language. Ali is dead against the use of vulgar language in front of children."

When mid-day contacted Ali, he confirmed the news and said, "We expose our children to too much negativity anyway. They can totally do without the use of vulgar language around them. The show has a certain milieu and there is a sturdy context for the language we use on the show. Those above 18 will have the emotional and social maturity to understand the intent. But young children are impressionable and there's no need to subject them to this when we can avoid it. Kids should be protected as much as possible. Additionally, it's also our responsibility to not allow kids to watch such content at home."

Coming back to Prasthanam, the film is a remake of a 2010 Telugu film, and features Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey in lead roles. Prasthanam is scheduled to release on September 20, 2019.

Also Read: Prasthanam poster: The Sanjay Dutt-starrer political drama looks intriguing

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates